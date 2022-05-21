Pontus Jansson: Fans memories of a colourful Leeds United career

Pontus Jansson. PIC: Gerard Binks

Pontus Jansson certainly conjured up some spellbinding performances and memorable moments with Leeds United.

Fans laughed with him, cried with him, punched the air in celebration with him, and smacked the floor in frustration.

He initially joined the Whites on loan in 2016 from Serie A side Torino before making the move permanent a year later.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made 120 appearances in total for the club, scoring nine goals.

His first was a memorable header in a five goal thriller against Norwich City at Carrow Road and was followed by a dramatic winner against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park three months later.

His three colourful campaigns with the Whites also saw him named in the 2016/17 EFL Team of the Season before he sealed a £5.5 million move to Brentford in July 2019.

Before he left he issued a statement via social media that included a big thank-you to both United’s supporters and his former team-mates.

“You took me into your hearts and have been fantastic since day one," he wrote. "Biggest of thanks to my team-mates that have supported me and been by my side since the first session. As I loved to play for the club, Leeds will always be part of me and my family.”

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share their memories of the Swedish international who always played with his heart in his sleeve.

Responses included:

Martin Goodall - "His goal in the last minute at Ewood Park."

Chris Gill - "I remember his debut at Luton in the League Cup. Before Pontus, Silvestri would just do what most keepers do and kick long. But Pontus wanted the ball short and he'd move to the left side of the box. He would then carry the ball forward out of defence. It was a big change in the way we played and it permeated throughout the defence. Kyle Bartley tried coming short as well though he wasn't as good on the ball. Pontus was a seed of change in our playing style before Bielsa.

Trev Lovell - "His goal away at Norwich when he jumped into the away supporters."

Dan Beavers Boyle - "Great player for us. Connected with the fans. Solid defender at times. A threat in both boxes. Wish him well for future."

Paul Milburn - "I rated him. He was one of our better players in the Championship."

Jody Quin - "When we won 4-1 on Boxing Day away at Preston. The end of the game he came over as always did to the away end and a lad from the crowd threw a hat with a brick on it.

He put the hat on and joined in with his magic hat chant. A great moment. And his winning header in the last second infront of 6,000 of us. at Ewood Park. Mental."

Mark Ian James - "Genuinely remember him being that person that reconnected the fans with the players. End of every game he would go over to the Leeds fans and applaud or do his little fist pump. Wasn't long after him being there I remember they started doing laps applauding the fans."

Ken Xiang - "He was fantastic and was Bielsa player of the season before being sold."

Colin Vasey - "Loved his passion for Leeds will always be one of my fave imports."

Steve Moss - "His celebration after his equaliser at Villa was pretty special. Also his late winner at Rovers and his celebration at Norwich. Those three stand out. But I'd say Villa as that was a special performance and great comeback."

Dave Clements - "His goal celebration when he jumped into the crowd at Norwich - MOT!"

Sy Potter - " The headed goal against Villa or when he refused to let them score when bielsa told him to “give the goal”.

The Lord Bamford (@ThePaddyArms) - "Blackburn away without doubt."

Eddie Hardcastle (@EddieCarajo) - "Heading bricks for fun."