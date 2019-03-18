Pontus Jansson blow with Leeds United defender a major doubt for Millwall and Birmingham City matches

Have your say

Pontus Jansson could miss Leeds United’s games against Millwall and Birmingham City after being ruled out for up to three weeks.

The defender is beginning his rehabilitation this morning and is a major doubt for the club’s next two fixtures with a knee injury suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Jansson withdrew from international duty with Sweden yesterday to remain in England and undergo treatment on damage sustained towards the end of a tight derby at Elland Road.

He was hurt in an tackle on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp but played on to the final whistle in the absence of any remaining substitutes.

Jansson played up front towards the end of the match with his mobility limited and was forced to finish the game in goal after the dismissal of keeper Kiko Casilla in injury-time.

United have a two-week break before their next match, at home to Neil Harris’ ‘Millwall, and travel to Birmingham the following weekend.

A statement from Leeds read: “Pontus Jansson will not join up with the Swedish national team during the international break.

“The centre-back suffered an injury to his knee in Saturday's game with Sheffield United which will see him sidelined for three weeks.

“Jansson will begin his rehab at Thorp Arch with the Leeds United medical team this week.”

The Swede’s absence could hand Gaetano Berardi a first start since the torn hamstring he suffered in November.

Berardi completed a lengthy recovery period last month and was on the bench at the weekend.

Casilla will also miss the Millwall clash unless Leeds appeal his one-match ban.