Sunday's game was the first between the clubs in front of fans at Leeds' ground for over 18 years and drew a huge police presence to LS11.

Officers were also deployed throughout the city centre during the day and had to deal with incidents both there and at the stadium. Around 70 ticketless Manchester United fans were escorted away from Elland Road and there were missiles thrown onto the pitch from both sets of supporters during the game and although Red Devils player Anthony Elanga was struck by something he was uninjured.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police made a total of nine arrests following Sunday’s football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road Football Stadium.

"Police resources were deployed throughout Leeds City Centre and outside the grounds before, during and following the match to ensure the safety of fans travelling to and from the game with minimal inconvenience to the general public.

"There was no significant disorder but there were a few incidents in Leeds City Centre ahead of the game and some minor incidents throughout the game. OIfficers were deployed in sufficient numbers to rapidly intervene to identify and arrest the people responsible and prevent any escalation in disorder.

"Approximately 70 away fans turned up without tickets They were promptly issued with a Section 35 dispersal notice and escorted away from the ground.

"There were no reported injuries to any players or fans on either side."

POLICE PRESENCE - West Yorkshire Police say nine arrests were made following Leeds United's Elland Road clash with Manchester United. Pic: Getty

Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster said the majority of those in attendance at a sold out Elland Road behaved themselves.

He said: "Our role in working with Leeds United Football Club and other partners is to ensure the safety of people attending football matches at Elland Road is something we take extremely seriously.

“High profile football matches, such as yesterday’s fixture can clearly attract some of the greatest concentrations of people and there were a few incidents both before and during the game.

“We had a large group of 70 people who turned up in Leeds without tickets and they were swiftly identified and issued section 35 dispersal notices before the game and were not allowed to enter the grounds. We also made a handful of arrests for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

“The majority of fans on both sides behaved appropriately throughout the match and there was no significant disorder, but we hope the early intervention and positive action that we took on the day will help send a very clear message that such incidents of disorder will not be tolerated.