Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Norwich have confirmed that two men were arrested and they are looking for a third after a Leeds United fan was left bleeding in a post-game incident at Carrow Road.

Photos on social media circulated after the game showed a Whites supporter with a wound on his neck and blood on his shirt and Norfolk Police have confirmed in a statement that the man was treated by paramedics but did not require hospitalisation. Police also say they have arrested a teenager on suspicion of assault GBH and a man in his 50s on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The incident followed Leeds’ 0-0 play-off semi-final draw with Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The statement said: "Two men have been arrested following an incident in Norwich this afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2pm today (Sunday 12 May 2024) when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men remain in custody. Officers believe another man was also involved in this afternoon’s incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened."