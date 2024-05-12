Police reveal details of suspected assault on Leeds United fan and two arrests at Norwich City
Photos on social media circulated after the game showed a Whites supporter with a wound on his neck and blood on his shirt and Norfolk Police have confirmed in a statement that the man was treated by paramedics but did not require hospitalisation. Police also say they have arrested a teenager on suspicion of assault GBH and a man in his 50s on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The incident followed Leeds’ 0-0 play-off semi-final draw with Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.
The statement said: "Two men have been arrested following an incident in Norwich this afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2pm today (Sunday 12 May 2024) when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.
"A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men remain in custody. Officers believe another man was also involved in this afternoon’s incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened."
Police have put out an appeal for witnesses and anyone with information of phone footage of the incident is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference 36/32293/24. Reports can be made online at https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us or over the phone on 101. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
