Police reveal details of arrest for alleged racist abuse of Leeds United player at Elland Road
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a man from Cork, Ireland saying: “A 58-year-old man was arrested at Elland Road on 4 October on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence. He has been released on conditional bail.”
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Leeds’ Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville was the target of the alleged abuse from an individual in the away section and the incident was reported to police in the stadium. The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game for Leeds.
Summerville and Leeds are back in action at Elland Road this afternoon taking on Bristol City and the club are showing their support for the English Football League’s Together Against Racism campaign.
Leeds United published a message to supporters on Friday saying: “At Leeds United we believe that football is a game for everyone, and we are proud of the incredible atmosphere that you create at Elland Road every matchday.
However, every season, there are hundreds of reports of discrimination across the game, and likely so many more that go unrecorded. As part of the EFL’s Together Against Racism campaign we are calling on you, our supporters, to help make a difference and report any incidents of racism or any other form of discrimination you see or hear in the ground today and at all matches in the future.
“Reporting discrimination helps remove unwanted behaviour from football stadiums, allows us to identify abusers and ensure victims get the support they need, creating a safer environment for everyone to attend football matches.
“If you hear or see anything that you would like to report on a matchday, please ensure you message our Matchday Incident Text Service on 07887514789 and include as much information around the incident as you are able to. Leeds United and all of football stands Together against Racism and all forms of discrimination.”