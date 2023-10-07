A man in his 50s was arrested after the alleged racial abuse of a Leeds United player at Wednesday's match against Queens Park Rangers, police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of a man from Cork, Ireland saying: “A 58-year-old man was arrested at Elland Road on 4 October on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence. He has been released on conditional bail.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Leeds’ Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville was the target of the alleged abuse from an individual in the away section and the incident was reported to police in the stadium. The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville and Leeds are back in action at Elland Road this afternoon taking on Bristol City and the club are showing their support for the English Football League’s Together Against Racism campaign.

ALLEGED ABUSE - Police have confirmed an arrest for a racially-aggravated public order offence at Elland Road during Leeds United's game against Queens Park Rangers last week. Leeds player Crysencio Summerville was the target of the alleged abuse. Pic: Getty

Leeds United published a message to supporters on Friday saying: “At Leeds United we believe that football is a game for everyone, and we are proud of the incredible atmosphere that you create at Elland Road every matchday.

However, every season, there are hundreds of reports of discrimination across the game, and likely so many more that go unrecorded. As part of the EFL’s Together Against Racism campaign we are calling on you, our supporters, to help make a difference and report any incidents of racism or any other form of discrimination you see or hear in the ground today and at all matches in the future.

“Reporting discrimination helps remove unwanted behaviour from football stadiums, allows us to identify abusers and ensure victims get the support they need, creating a safer environment for everyone to attend football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad