South Yorkshire Police have released details of the arrests made at Bramall Lane on Monday night as Leeds United beat Sheffield United.

Police have revealed there were just two arrests made on Monday night when Leeds United visited Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. A crowd of 29,702, including 2,688 travelling Leeds supporters, watched the Blades throw away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 with late goals taking the points back to West Yorkshire.

The game was not without incident off the pitch, with an angry confrontation taking place behind the away dugout in the 90th minute. Amid celebrations of Joel Piroe's goal, Leeds' third, a home fan was wrestled out of the stand and into the technical area by a pair of Leeds staff members. Footage has also emerged on social media of a Sheffield United supporter entering the perimeter of the Bramall Lane pitch during Leeds' goal celebrations. Leeds substitutes were seen being ushered away by first team security chief Martin Sykes, with whom the home fan shared an exchange of words. Away fans had spilled into the area behind the Blades’ goal as they celebrated 89th and 90th minute goals.

Police say that just two men were arrested on the night, including one on suspicion of assault.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the YEP: "Martin Wells, aged 33, of Spinkhill Road, Sheffield is charged with being drunk whilst entering a sports ground. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 1 April. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was dealt with by a community resolution."

Community resolutions are an alternative way of dealing with less serious crimes and incidents. According to the West Yorkshire Police website they ‘allow officers to use their professional judgement when dealing with offenders’ and can be used for offences such as low-level public order, criminal damage, theft, and minor assaults, where the victim has agreed that they do not want the police to take formal action.