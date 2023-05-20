West Yorkshire Police say they are working with Leeds United after online threats were made to striker Patrick Bamford.

The Whites issued a statement after last weekend's game against Newcastle United, condemning abuse and threats dished out to Bamford and his family.

Bamford came under fire on social media after missing a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Elland Road. Bamford's fiancée Michaela Ireland lashed out at trolls on Twitter, some of whom deleted their Tweets and accounts.

She Tweeted: "Because when people are threatening to attack Patrick in the car park/turn up at our house/telling us to watch our backs when we next go out, you have to start to take these comments seriously. Five years of “ignore it and it’ll go away” hasn’t worked."

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce expressed his disgust over the abuse in Friday's press conference, urging the police to take greater action.

"He's been okay. Obviously extremely upset about the situation and of course, you know something that is of very, very, very bad taste indeed," said Allardyce.

"I would like the police to do a lot more. It appears that on social media, they rule the world and can say and do as they want, unfortunately. Which is why the world is in such a big mess. He's handled it pretty well. I think the club gave him as much support as he needed, particularly security-wise, and it wasn't just about him, it's about his family.

“The best way is to go out on the pitch on Sunday, perform to his highest level, try and score and it would be even greater if he went and scored the winner. So hopefully it's not affected or won't affect his performance."