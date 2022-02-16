Although the police were unable to provide the YEP with detailed information on the operation they have planned for the cross-Pennines clash, they have issued advice to Manchester United fans making their way to the ground by any other means of transport than official coaches.

"A policing operation will be in place for Sunday’s match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, and our focus is on ensuring that all those attending the game have a safe and enjoyable time," said a spokesperson.

"We do advise that any away fans that are coming to Leeds independently of organised coaches plan their journey and arrive at the ground in good time, given it is some distance from the city centre."

Elland Road will be sold out for the first league clash in front of fans in LS11 since October 18 2003 when Manchester United were 1-0 winners. Leeds last celebrated a home Premier League win over the Red Devils in September 2002 when Harry Kewell's headed goal was enough to keep the three points at Elland Road.

A Leeds United Supporters Trust spokesperson told the YEP: "We hope it’s a good day all round, both on and off the pitch with the relevant authorities managing the day in a safe and appropriate way and fans also playing their part too.”