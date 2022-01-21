Police investigating separate racist abuse incidents from Leeds United v Arsenal

A man was arrested following the match at Elland Road on December 18 and initially suspected to have been involved in both incidents but West Yorkshire Police are now seeking a second individual.

A statement released to the YEP read: "Enquiries are currently ongoing into two separate racist incidents at Leeds United v Arsenal on December 18.

"Both involved racial abuse being directed at Arsenal players from suspects in the West Stand, with the first incident occurring about thirty minutes into the game and the second about seventy-five minutes into the game.

ENQUIRIES ONGOING: Police are investigating two separate allegations of racist abuse aimed at Arsenal players during their game against Leeds United last month. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"A man was arrested following the second incident and was initially thought to be a suspect for the first incident, but further enquiries have since ruled him out as a suspect for that incident. He was released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect for the first incident and to progress the investigation for the second incident, and officers are continuing to liaise with both clubs."

A Leeds United supporter has told the YEP she reported a second half incident to stewards, when racist abuse was hurled at Gunners player Takehiro Tomiyasu by a male sitting in the West Stand.