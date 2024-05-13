Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Norwich man has been charged and a second bailed following an incident that left a Leeds United fan bleeding outside Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground on Sunday.

Police have confirmed they have charged a 50-year-old man from Norwich with assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. A teenager who was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH has been released on bail. A spokesperson for Norfolk Police also confirmed that a knife was not involved in the incident, despite reports on social media.

A statement said: “One man has been charged and a second man has been bailed following an incident in Norwich yesterday afternoon 12 May 2024. Two men were arrested after 2pm when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object, confirmed as not being a knife, is thought to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and a public order offence and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on bail to appear at Wymondham PIC on 13 July 2024. Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, was arrested and charged for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 7 June 2024.”