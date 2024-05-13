Police confirm no knife and charge detail after Leeds United fan injured outside Norwich City ground
Police have confirmed they have charged a 50-year-old man from Norwich with assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. A teenager who was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH has been released on bail. A spokesperson for Norfolk Police also confirmed that a knife was not involved in the incident, despite reports on social media.
A statement said: “One man has been charged and a second man has been bailed following an incident in Norwich yesterday afternoon 12 May 2024. Two men were arrested after 2pm when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object, confirmed as not being a knife, is thought to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.
“A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and a public order offence and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on bail to appear at Wymondham PIC on 13 July 2024. Graham Riches, 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, Norwich, was arrested and charged for assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of Class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 7 June 2024.”
Leeds United and Norwich City released statements on Sunday night vowing to work together with police, and the Whites have been in contact with the supporter who was injured in the incident. The two clubs meet again on Thursday night at Elland Road in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final. Sunday’s game at Carrow Road ended 0-0.
