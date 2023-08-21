Police confirm investigation with Leeds United into comment made to Willy Gnonto

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are working with Leeds United to investigate a ‘racist comment’ made to Willy Gnonto on social media.

The club released a statement on Monday revealing that they had been made aware of a comment made towards the Italian international and vowing to support him.

“A racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto has been brought to our attention,” said the statement.

"Leeds United condemn this action in the strongest possible way. An investigation is now under way and the police have been notified. Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United. The club will support Willy and anyone else connected to our club who experiences racism or any form of discrimination.”

The police are now involved and confirmed to the YEP that they are working alongside Leeds in the matter.

A spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Leeds United of a racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto and we are working with the club to investigate the matter. We will always take reports of hate crime seriously and do everything we can to support victims and take positive action against offenders.”