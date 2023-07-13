A game against Manchester United, for the club that so detests them, is never really pointless and if supporters are paying to get in, never mind shelling out for flights, then there's every motivation for the players.

Consider, as well, the fans who travelled from near and far within the borders of Norway and its Scandinavian neighbours. The passion that exists for Leeds in Norway is remarkable. Baffling almost. Tiny towns in the back-end of beyond with just one pub, whose walls are bedecked in Whites merchandise. The genesis of that passion and obsession makes perfect sense. The most glorious Leeds United era in history coincided with the advent of English football on Scandinavian TV sets. One game was shown on a Saturday every week and, because Leeds were so good, they featured often. Because they were so good, they burrowed into the hearts and heads of Scandinavians and inspired pilgrimages that continue to this day.

This visit to Oslo is not just a celebration of Daniel Farke's new managerial reign and the hope for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, but the first time in years that Whites can walk into shops in Norway and get their hands on official kit. Little things like that, a visible presence in every day Norwegian life, mean a lot. So the sight of Liam Cooper leading the team in white onto the Ullevaal Stadion pitch was point enough in itself, for the thousands of locals and those arriving from Yorkshire and elsewhere.

OSLO, NORWAY - JULY 12: Leeds United's Archie Gray in action during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Ullevaal Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Try telling Kristoffer Klaesson that a game against Manchester United in his hometown of Oslo is pointless. A local boy, done good or at least in the process of trying to do good. His time at Leeds has not been easy by any stretch but Illan Meslier's extended leave and Joel Robles' exit left the Norwegian between the sticks for this one.

A first save of the game came within 10 minutes and it was a fine one, beating away Hannibal Mejbri's close-range effort after a Mason Mount through ball exposed Leeds on their left.

For all the one-way traffic in the opening quarter of an hour, and it wasn't pretty for a mixed Leeds side against a strong opposition, that was Klaesson's only real danger to deal with. Leeds came under threat from through balls that left the central midfield duo of Jamie Shackleton and Darko Gyabi chasing shadows.

But there was a way into the game and Leeds found it, full-backs shifting inside to give Klaesson another option. Patience as they played out from the back was eventually rewarded with some nice stuff from the flair players further forward.

On the counter attack Leeds looked most dangerous, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter and Ian Poveda caused problems, the latter drifting inside and taking up unusual positions to give Leeds more potency.

Chances were at a premium but there were promising moments, crosses that flashed through the area or required desperate defensive intervention. Reaching the halfway mark goalless was a decent enough return, seven days into a managerial regime.

It was all change at the break, Farke swapping 10 players and leaving just Cody Drameh out there, albeit in a different, left-back role.On came Archie Gray, from a family as steeped in Whites tradition as any other, with a name more closely linked to the club's heritage than any other. Try telling him a game against Manchester United is pointless. Last season was supposed to bring his breakthrough, before injuries and the club's relegation battle took over. In the Championship he will surely make a contribution before he turns 18 next March. Pre-season is a chance to show Farke he's ready for it.

There were points to prove all over the pitch. Lewis Bate, Joe Gelhardt and Daniel James, back from loans. Patrick Bamford, back from another torrid injury-ravaged campaign.

As the second half began it was noticeable how much possession Leeds were enjoying, against an entirely-changed team of Manchester United kids. Alas, it never really translated into chances for Bamford. There was some tidy football, a Pascal Struijk header that sailed inexplicably wide from right in front, some good runs from James with no end product and a Gray drive that flew into the side netting.Manchester United, by comparison, were ruthless when they got a sniff. A heavy Struijk touch led to the first goal from Noam Emeran. Joe Hugill got the second, drifting in alone to direct a pass that initially looked misplaced into the net beyond Dani van den Heuvel.