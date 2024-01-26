Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has issued the biggest compliment of its kind to Leeds United but is eyeing a Pilgrims "help" in Saturday's fourth round FA Cup clash at Elland Road.

Argyle booked their place in the next round with a 3-1 victory at home to Sutton United and Foster has praised Leeds by declaring the weekend's clash at Elland Road as the hardest game his side could have got outside of a Premier League tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a triple team news blow, Plymouth will also be without ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw, Whites loanee Darko Gyabi and also Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine for Saturday's cup clash.

Gyabi is ineligible to face his parent side whilst both Forshaw and Devine are cup-tied through this season's outings in the competition for Norwich City and Port Vale respectively.

Foster, though, believes many of his players will be "helped" having already played at Elland Road this season in November's 2-1 defeat at Leeds as he eyes a cup scalp despite praise for the Whites.

"It is probably the toughest draw we could have got outside of a Premier League side," said Foster, as quoted by Plymouth's official website. "They are obviously flying at the moment in the league, and they are unbeaten at Elland Road this season. But it is a great challenge and an opportunity for the players to go and showcase what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is one of the best stadiums you could wish to play in. I said that to the players, it's got history and character and one of the few grounds left like that. We can go up there and really have a go.

"We want to challenge Leeds, we want to beat them and get into the fifth round of the FA Cup. We are aware that will be difficult, but we will embrace it and hopefully the players, as ever, can do themselves proud."