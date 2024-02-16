Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United injury news as 8 out

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday when they face Plymouth Argyle live on TV. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, climbing into second place with a thorough victory over Swansea City during the week.
Plymouth, meanwhile, are battling their way towards safety in their first season back in the second tier, and they boast a top 10 home record at Home Park. As the clash nears, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides, with respective managers Daniel Farke and Ian Foster having briefed the media on Friday. Take a look below.
1. Jamie Shackleton - Fit
Farke has said: "Jamie Shackleton is back and available to go. It's good that we have one more."
2. Stuart Dallas - Out
Farke said ahead of this one: "It's the same with Stuart. He gets all the time that he needs. We give him all the time. We have sent him to different consultants. We hope it works out in the end. I don't want to put any pressure on him in terms of a timeframe."
3. Karl Darlow - Out
Farke has said: "I expect Karl to be available before the March international break."
4. Sam Byram - Out
Farke has confirmed: "He has hamstring problems and will not be available for this game or Leicester."
5. Pascal Struijk - Out
Farke said in an update: "Pascal will have a re-scan at the beginning of next week. We will have a clearer view."
6. Patrick Bamford - Out
Bamford pulled out late against Swansea. Farke has said in an update: "He's not available for this game. He has some problems with his calf. We don't expect him to be out for too long."