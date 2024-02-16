Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United injury news as 8 out

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle as the two teams prepare to go head-to-head on Saturday.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Feb 2024, 20:42 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday when they face Plymouth Argyle live on TV. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, climbing into second place with a thorough victory over Swansea City during the week.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are battling their way towards safety in their first season back in the second tier, and they boast a top 10 home record at Home Park. As the clash nears, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides, with respective managers Daniel Farke and Ian Foster having briefed the media on Friday. Take a look below.

1. Jamie Shackleton - Fit

2. Stuart Dallas - Out

3. Karl Darlow - Out

4. Sam Byram - Out

5. Pascal Struijk - Out

6. Patrick Bamford - Out

