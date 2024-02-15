The Whites and Pilgrims will be locking horns at Home Park for the second time in the space of just 12 days having also faced each other earlier this month in the FA Cup fourth round. Leeds eventually recorded a 4-1 success after extra time, which has since been followed by league wins at home to Rotherham United and away at Swansea City. But both Leeds and Plymouth have injuries to contend with ahead of the Saturday rematch in Devon. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps ahead of the 12.30pm Championship showdown at Home Park.