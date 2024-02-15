The Whites and Pilgrims will be locking horns at Home Park for the second time in the space of just 12 days having also faced each other earlier this month in the FA Cup fourth round. Leeds eventually recorded a 4-1 success after extra time, which has since been followed by league wins at home to Rotherham United and away at Swansea City. But both Leeds and Plymouth have injuries to contend with ahead of the Saturday rematch in Devon. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps ahead of the 12.30pm Championship showdown at Home Park.
1. Patrick Bamford (doubtful)
The Whites no 9 was set to continue his recent run of starts in Tuesday night's clash at Swansea City but reported some discomfort in the warm up and was replaced by Joel Piroe in the team. Boss Daniel Farke revealed post-match that the issue was a knee problem but that Bamford's first reaction was that the injury was not too bad. But Farke said it was difficult to tell, leading to an element of doubt about Bamford's involvement this weekend. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Sam Byram (doubtful)
Byram reported some minor muscle injuries in his leg after the weekend's victory against Rotherham and missed the midweek clash at Swansea. Boss Farke said scans would reveal more but the German was optimistic the full-back would return soon. The Whites boss said: "We hope he's back at the weekend, perhaps a chance for then but definitely the weekend after." Photo: George Wood
3. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk remains sidelined with a groin injury that has kept the defender out longer than initially expected. Farke said ahead of the midweek clash at Swansea that it would be a late call on whether Struijk would return before the next international break. Photo: George Wood
4. Karl Darlow (out)
The back-up Whites keeper remains sidelined as he recovers from a dislocated thumb. Photo: Alex Caparros
5. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas remains a long term absentee as he continues on the comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Photo: Stu Forster
6. Mike Cooper (doubtful)
Plymouth keeper Cooper suffered a medial collateral ligament knee injury in training towards the end December that was expected to keep him out for ten weeks and the 24-year-old was again missing from the matchday squad for Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at home to Coventry City. Photo: Stu Forster