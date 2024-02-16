Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle star Adam Randell has made a Leeds United quip ahead of Saturday's Championship showdown at Home Park with Whites praise but a team warning.

The Pilgrims and Whites will lock horns for the fourth time this season and third time in just 22 days in Saturday's 12.30pm kick-off in Devon. Plymouth fell to a 2-1 defeat in November's reverse league clash at Elland Road which was then followed by an FA Cup fourth round clash in West Yorkshire two months later

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randell's strike sealed a 1-1 draw which meant another Whites fixture via a fourth round replay in which Daniel Farke's side eventually sealed a 4-1 victory after extra time at the start of this month.

Just 11 days later, the two teams will now meet yet again and Randell admits it feels like his side are constantly playing the Whites at present. But that's not a problem for the 23-year-old midfielder who says he relishing Saturday's clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras against a side he is full of praise for but with a Pilgrims warning.

Fresh from Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at home to sixth-placed Coventry City, Randell says his side could not be in better shape.

"It feels like we play them every game at the moment," said Randell in an interview on Plymouth Argyle's official website. "We are looking forward to going up against them again and hoping we can get one over on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know what they are going to throw at you, and they may make a few changes from the FA Cup sides, but we are probably in as good a place as we could be going into the game."

Randell added: "They obviously have a squad of top quality players all over the pitch. They are the sort of side that don't have many weak spots. You can't target any individual players particularly as they are all good players.

"But, we take great heart from the way we have played against them recently. We have been able to limit them to minimal opportunities and stopped them from being able to create clear goalscoring chances.

"We have also not been afraid to get forward and get at them, and not show them too much respect. We want to show them what we can do and are there to attack them and showcase how good we are as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad