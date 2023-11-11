Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says Leeds United boss Daniel Farke congratulated him and his side at full-time after a hard-fought victory for the home side at Elland Road.

Plymouth gaffer Schumacher was left unhappy by the match officiating on Saturday afternoon, but there were no hard feelings between the 39-year-old and his opposite number, who shared a brief exchange at the end of the match.

Schumacher confirmed Farke commended his team's setup at Elland Road, after Argyle threatened to snatch a point late on in the game. Ben Waine's consolation effort made for a nervy finish in LS11, but Leeds were able to hold on for all three points having dominated possession and enjoyed the lion's share of opportunities.

"When Daniel comes at the end of the game and says 'you're a top team and you pushed us all the way', right now that's okay but we want to start getting results at these places as well," Schumacher said.

Leeds had sixty per-cent possession in the match and 14 attempts on goal to Plymouth's nine, whilst also recording twice as many shots on target, however Farke did admit to a 'gut feeling' that the south coast club had the capacity to steal something from the match.

“I'll take these three points all day long,” he told reporters after the game. “If you would have offered me to win 2-1 before the game I would have signed it."

"Today I was really concerned. After a spotlight game, after a brilliant result and performance [at Leicester City] and getting so much praise from the press, fans, pundits -and well deserved – the training week was very good and my gut feeling was it's all too easy. I’ve experienced this before as a player and a manager.

"Normally you're there with a sucker punch. So those three points are priceless. A perfect result," the German added.