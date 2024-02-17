Plymouth Argyle boss makes 'unbelievable' admission after latest Leeds United defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds' victory at Home Park was their third against Plymouth in all competitions this season and their second of 2024 as goals from Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter helped see off an organised and competitive Pilgrims outfit.
Plymouth boss Foster was complimentary of both teams during his post-match press conference, applauding his players' ability to limit Leeds to few opportunities on Conor Hazard's goal.
"I'm proud of the players and proud of their ability to stick to the game-plan and stay in a game that's very, very difficult at times. Overall, performance-wise, I'm pleased. There's moments in the game that we can do better.
"We've limited an unbelievable team in this division to two shots on target," Foster added.
"I thought we were too passive in the first 20 minutes. I thought we were too respectful of the opposition, too stand-offish, not like us, not the way we want to play," Foster said on his team's start to the game, which saw Gnonto score early - a moment which the ex-England youth team boss feels allowed Plymouth to settle and grow into the contest.
By the second half, Foster felt his side had the upper hand, even if the scoreline was not reflective of that.
"I thought we were dominant throughout the second half, the entire second half. The difference is a team like Leeds are incredibly ruthless," he added.
Georginio's clincher ensured Leeds won for an eight consecutive game and remain in unbeaten in 2024. Plymouth remain in mid-table while Leeds moved back up to second in the Championship standings following their win in Devon.