Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster hopes to see his side start to find momentum after picking up their first away win of the season on Saturday. The Pilgrims host Leeds United in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night and they'll be flying high in confidence after securing a 1-0 win against Swansea City in south Wales.

The result, which kept Plymouth 15th in the Championship, came as a huge relief for the Devon club who had been luckless on the road before Saturday's result, collecting just six points. An away win gives Plymouth a renewed sense of confidence, though, and Foster will be hoping to see them carry that into Tuesday's cup tie against the Whites at Home Park, where they have been hard to beat to say the very least.

Several clubs with play-off aspirations have come a cropper at Plymouth this season and they'll be keen to add Leeds to the list of scalps they have taken. However, Foster is just looking to see consistency from his side as they strive to build on Saturday's result by securing their place in the fifth round of the cup, with the winner set to travel to either Chelsea or Aston Villa.

“[The players have] taken on our ideas," Foster, who has been at Plymouth since the start of January, said. "There's no getting away from it - it's really, really hard work, and the players put in a hell of a shift today, but that's what it takes to get three points on the road in the Championship.

“We want to be creative. We want to find a way - and today we found it. The timing of the movements, the sets, the pass and Morgan's finish was outstanding. It's another one that we've ticked off, but the important thing is we've come here, we've kept the clean sheets, we've scored a set-play goal and we've won the game - but it's just the beginning.

“We've got to do it again and again and again. That's the test and the challenge for us.”