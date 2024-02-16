Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has confirmed an injury blow ahead of his side's clash with Leeds United on Saturday. The two sides face-off again this weekend after two recent meetings in the FA Cup, and the Whites will be hoping to extend their winning run amid superb form over recent weeks.

Leeds are currently in second place, and while Southampton do have a game in hand, they have their destiny in their own hands as things stand, still having to play the Saints. But first they must take care of business down South, against a Plymouth side that is battling its way towards safety in their first season back in the second tier.

Though, as they welcome Leeds to Home Park, Argyle have a key injury blow to deal with, with manager Foster confirming the absence of experienced midfielder and former Leeds man Adam Forshaw's during his pre-match press conference. He said: "He has picked up a hamstring injury. Symptoms wise he feels okay, but tomorrow will be too soon.

"It's a hamstring so we will have to be careful. He has picked it up in the Sunderland game. The way he plays Adam, his high speed running in the first half of the Sunderland game was through the roof.

"He's all action. It's just an unfortunate one for him because I thought he was playing particularly well, but when these things happen it gives opportunities to other players. I think you have seen the performance of Adam Randell on Wednesday night, who came in for Adam (Forshaw), was excellent. We are really pleased with the way he's playing at the moment. We will look after Adam Forshaw and make sure he gets back at the right time."

Speaking about the return of holding midfielder Jordan Houghton, Foster added: "The timing of Jordan's return is pivotal to us. Again, it was just an unfortunate ankle injury for him in training and he has not had many sessions. That's down to the volume of games we have had and the limited time we have managed to get him on the training pitch.