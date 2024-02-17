Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United produced the perfect response to a fresh Southampton call with a 2-0 victory at Saturday's lunchtime hosts Plymouth Argyle which sent the Whites back into the Championship's automatic promotion spots.

Southampton had moved back above Leeds into second with Friday night's 2-0 win at West Brom but goals from Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter sealed an eighth Whites league win in a row.

The victory put Leeds back into second and two points above Southampton who have a game in hand but United's automatic promotion destiny remains in their own hands by virtue of facing the Saints at Elland Road over the last weekend of the season.

Fourth-placed Ipswich Town are six points behind Leeds with two games in hand but have a far worse goal difference.

Leeds were missing six players for the contest as Jaidon Anthony joined United's injured quintet due to personal reasons, missing out along with Patrick Bamford, Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas.

But the Whites made a bright start to the lunchtime kick-off at Home Park and went ahead in the tenth minute through a brilliant goal from Gnonto.

Georginio Rutter sent a high looping ball through for Gnonto who showed superb control to beat Lewis Gibson before prodding home a neat finish into the bottom right corner off the post.

Plymouth's first real attempt did not arrive until the 26th minute when Mickel Miller skied a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

As Leeds looked for a second goal, Rutter was then denied by the frame of the goal six minutes before the break as his deflected shot after twisting and turning bounced back off the post.

At the other end, a Miller cross flew dangerously through the box after Joe Rodon was dispossessed as the hosts looked to peg back Danie Farke's Whites.

But Plymouth's Ashley Phillips was then saved by a flag after his attempted clearance smashed into the top corner for what would have been a sensational own goal but for Gnonto being offside with his cross.

Plymouth improved after the break and the Pilgrims went mightily close in the 52nd minute as Ben Waine narrowly failed to connect to a brilliant Miller cross which flew through the box.

Miller then stung the palms of Whites keeper Illan Meslier with a powerful attempt from the left that was pushed wide for a corner.

As the contest neared the 70 minute marker, good goalkeeping from Meslier dealt with another dangerous Plymouth corner and a subsequent delivery into a crowded box.

A good Whites opening was then wasted as Crysencio Summerville blasted well over the bar after cutting into the box from Rutter's square ball.

But the Whites finally opened up clear daylight over Plymouth in the 73rd minute through Rutter who smashed home a bullet low finish through keeper Conor Hazard's legs after being played in by Joe Piroe and advancing towards the box.

Plymouth tried to respond but Meslier produced a good save to keep out a decent attempt from Morgan Whittaker. But Leeds were then denied by the frame of the goal for a second time in the 91st minute as a brilliant free-kick from substitute Dan James crashed back off the crossbar.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard; Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson (Galloway 81); Sorinola (Mumba 81), Houghton (Bundu 85), Randell, Miller (Sousa 81); Whittaker, Devine, Waine (Hardie 60). Subs not used: Burton, Scarr, Edwards, Issaka.

