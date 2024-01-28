Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A dramatic conclusion has seen Leeds United's key promotion rivals Southampton further extend a staggering run with a schedule change now on the agenda.

Russell Martin's Championship highflyers approached Sunday's FA Cup fourth round clash at Watford on a club record 21-game unbeaten run which looked set to end as they trailed to an early Matheus Martins strike heading towards full-time.

Southampton, though, ensured that their incredible run was further extended as Stuart Armstrong struck an 89th-minute equaliser to bag a 1-1 draw. The stalemate leaves Southampton facing the changed landscape of an additional fixture via a fourth round replay, set to take place midweek over the first full week in February.