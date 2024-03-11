Player 'happy' after leaving Leeds United as summer replacement 'lined up'
Leeds United took another step towards promotion on Friday night, defeating Sheffield Wednesday away from home. Cardiff City then did them a favour by coming from behind to defeat Ipswich Town with two stoppage time goals, forcing another big twist in the automatic promotion race.
Leeds are now preparing to face old rivals Millwall this Sunday, and they will look to continue their superb form at Elland Road. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Whites.
Ayling 'happy'
Leeds favourite Luke Ayling has explained why he had to leave Elland Road, and why he is happy at loan club Middlesbrough. He said: "I’m so happy to be back playing. It was quite clear that I was pretty frustrated at a lack of game time which I totally understand, I was at a club that has a young right-back that was playing unbelievably.
“I wasn’t getting the minutes I wanted. At my age, I don’t want to sit around and not play football, I love playing football on a Saturday afternoon. I’m so glad a big club like Boro came in and got me."
Full-back interest
With Ayling out of contract in the summer and with a lack of depth at full-back in general, Leeds may well move to strengthen the position in the summer. According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce defender and former QPR man Bright Osayi-Samuel could be an option.
Osayi-Samuel is an attacking full-back having spent most of his career playing as a winger. Journalist Ben Jacobs told Give Me Sport of the interest: "Leeds’ interest has been historical, so it’s no surprise if they return. England is somewhere that he would be prepared to entertain, would ideally be looking for Premier League football, from what I’m told.
“So if Leeds are to reignite interest in a player that they’ve tracked before, then it would likely, given that there is other Premier League interest, be contingent on them getting promoted."