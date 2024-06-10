Play our Euro 2024 predictor game - will England come out on top?
Not long to go now, with Friday night seeing the opening match of Euro 2024 when Germany play Scotland.
For England, expectations are high and while they should really get out of the group stages (hopefully!) which features matches against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, after that, it’s anyone’s guess... so why not have a go.
We’ve got a Euro 2024 Predictor quiz, for you to test yourself ahead of the big kick-off this week. See all the details below...
HOW TO ENTER
You can enter the Euro 2024 Tournament Predictor above and making the following selections:
- Drag and Drop the Teams in the order you think they will finish within Group
- Pick the 4 Best 3rd Place Finishers
- One (1) winning Team for each of the fourteen (14) knockout games.
- One (1) winning Team for the Final game.
Each entrant must then enter the following to be eligible for prize
- Name
- Leaderboard Name
- Mobile Number (optional)
Points Scoring System
You’ll get 30 points for each correctly-placed team in the group stages and another 30 points for predicting the group correctly. Another 30 points are awarded for predicting a team to make the quarter-finals and 40 points for a correct semi-finalist. You’ll get 50 points for pikcing a finalist and 100 points for getting the winner right.
Get your mates involved, pit your predictive wits against each other this summer and share your scores. Entries close as soon as the tournament kicks off.
