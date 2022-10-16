Arsenal kicked the game off through Gabriel Jesus but the lights flicked off and back on again in the West Stand as part of a power cut in Beeston.

It soon became apparent that the issue had effected the technology being used by the match officials.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was evidently unable to communicate with his team and Jesse Marsch and Mikel Arteta were both consulted as play stopped for nearly nine minutes, leaving both sets of players to keep warm with passing drills on the pitch whilst everything was reset.

PLAY STOPPED: At Elland Road as Leeds United and Arsenal head back to the dressing rooms. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

But after 11 minutes both teams left the pitch and headed back for the dressing rooms as announcements were read out over the PA system that play was temporarily suspended and that the issue was being worked on.

Both teams then came back on the pitch at 2.32pm, accompanied with an announcement that play would resume in ten minutes’ time which would make the game a 2.42pm kick-off.

Leeds were able to reset the technology quickly but the Premier League needed time to reset their systems at Stockley Park.