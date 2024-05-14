Plan for Leeds United youngsters with Harry Gray stepping up and 'exceptional' players praised
United’s under-18s brought the curtain down on an impressive season with their appearance in Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City who eventually powered to a 4-0 victory at the Etihad. City’s team was stacked out with youth internationals but Leeds were prevented from playing one of theirs for being too young.
Harry Gray, still only 15, fell short of the competition’s age boundaries but there will be no such barriers next season as the younger brother of first team star Archie steps up. Hailing some “exceptional” young players, under-18s boss Rob Etherington said there were also under-15s now pushing to excel at under-16s level as he declared his pride at the club’s Academy and the direction in which it was moving.
"Harry will be old enough next year,” Etherington told the YEP, asked about next season and in particular Gray in the FA Youth Cup. "We've got an exceptional Academy with some exceptional football players. The under-16s that have been involved all year, it's their time as under 17s to be involved in the Youth Cup. The first years will be the second years and there's under-15s currently pushing to be under-16s. We are really proud of our Academy, really proud of the players that we have got and despite the result, it's exciting times at Leeds United."
