Plan for Leeds United youngsters with Harry Gray stepping up and 'exceptional' players praised

New opportunities await Leeds United’s youngsters, including Harry Gray who is set to step up next term.

United’s under-18s brought the curtain down on an impressive season with their appearance in Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City who eventually powered to a 4-0 victory at the Etihad. City’s team was stacked out with youth internationals but Leeds were prevented from playing one of theirs for being too young.

Harry Gray, still only 15, fell short of the competition’s age boundaries but there will be no such barriers next season as the younger brother of first team star Archie steps up. Hailing some “exceptional” young players, under-18s boss Rob Etherington said there were also under-15s now pushing to excel at under-16s level as he declared his pride at the club’s Academy and the direction in which it was moving.

