Leeds United new boy Manor Solomon played 170 minutes for Israel during the international break as national team boss Ran Ben Shimon says he will continue in a 'central role' under his stewardship.

Solomon arrived on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur late last month, bolstering Daniel Farke's attacking options. The Israeli has big shoes to fill following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter this summer but managed to register an assist on his full debut for the Whites, setting up Mateo Joseph for the game's opener in Leeds' 2-0 win over Hull City.

The 25-year-old was given little time to settle into life at Elland Road, though, immediately required to join up with the national team for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Italy. While both games ended in defeat for Solomon and new Israel boss Ben Shimon, the head coach hopes the Leeds loanee can contribute towards helping the country qualify for major tournaments.

“Manor will have a central role in helping us reach the places I want, hope, and dream of,” Ben Shimon said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

Solomon played 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Italy and 80 against Belgium three days earlier, in addition to the 74-minute run-out against the Tigers in his only Leeds appearance to date.

It comes after appearances for parent club Spurs in friendlies earlier this summer. Solomon's game-time over the past three matches for club and country is the most consistent period he has spent on the pitch for 12 months, having battled against a knee injury for the majority of last season.

The last time Solomon made at least three consecutive starts was at the beginning of last term when he was selected in Ange Postecoglou's starting lineup three times on the bounce and twice for Israel between late-August and mid-September.

While the international break can be draining for players that aren't often afforded breaks from action, this month's international calendar will have given Solomon the opportunity to make good on his vow to Leeds supporters that the best is still to come, giving him greater rhythm and physical preparedness for what's to come over the next eight-or-nine months.

The Spurs loanee said following his assist at Elland Road on August 31: "The crowd is amazing, the atmosphere is unbelievable. After we scored the first and the second goal it was crazy and I am looking forward to seeing much more of it and playing much more."

Solomon was given the nod from the start ahead of fellow new signing and left-sided attacker Largie Ramazani in Leeds' most recent fixture. His involvement for Israel during the international window could give him the edge in Farke's thoughts once more ahead of this weekend's visit of Burnley.