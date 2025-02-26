A Leeds United mad pilot managed to follow Monday night's game against Sheffield United at 37,000 feet.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hensby flies Boeing 787s for Norse Atlantic and was 'at work' during the promotion clash at Bramall Lane earlier this week. Leeds made the short trip down the M1 to face the side sitting second and although they went 1-0 down on 14 minutes through an Illan Meslier own goal, the visitors came roaring back in the second half. Goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sent the three points back up the motorway to Elland Road and created a five-point gap between Leeds and the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hensby was miles in the air on a flight to South Africa during the Yorkshire drama but used his Datalink communications system to request an update on the final score from headquarters on the ground. The Whites supporter sent the message: "Hi from the Cape Town crew, wonder if you could pass the Sheffield vs Leeds Utd final score please, thanks," and the scoreline was duly sent back.

Hensy took to social media platform X to share his unusal method of following the game with fellow supporters, posting: "Over Nigeria, 37000 feet, heading to Cape Town, middle of the night, can still rely on Datalink with HQ to deliver the news I wanted to hear." The pilot resisted the urge to inform the plane's passengers, most of whom were asleep.