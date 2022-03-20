Photo memories of a Leeds United striker whose goals raised the Roofe

Enjoy these photo memories of Kemar Roofe in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Having signed from Oxford United in the summer of 2016 he went on a 22 goalless run before ending his drought with a strike against Aston Villa at Elland Road in December 2016. He would go to bag two hat-tricks for the Whites - one against Newport County in the Carabao Cup at Elland Road and another in the league at Queens Park Rangers. He finished the 2018/2019 campaign as the club's top scorer in the Championship with 14, two of which came in an unforgettable 3-2 injury time win against Blackburn Rovers. He scored 32 goals in 122 appearance during his three seasons as the club came so close yet so far in achieving promotion back to the Premier League. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Kemar Roofe crosses the ball while under pressure from Norwich City's Ben Godfrey during the EFL Cup fourth round clash at Elland Road in October 2016.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shakes hands with Kemar Roofe after the EFL Cup quarter-final clash at Anfield in November 2016.

Kemar Roofe shoots past Nottingham Forest's Jack Hobbs during the Championship clash at Elland Road in January 2017.

Kemar Roofe gets a shot in at goal despite the challenge of Cardiff City's Sean Morrison during the Championship clash at the Cardiff City Stadium in September 2017.

