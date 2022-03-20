Photo memories of a Leeds United striker whose goals raised the Roofe

Having signed from Oxford United in the summer of 2016 he went on a 22 goalless run before ending his drought with a strike against Aston Villa at Elland Road in December 2016. He would go to bag two hat-tricks for the Whites - one against Newport County in the Carabao Cup at Elland Road and another in the league at Queens Park Rangers. He finished the 2018/2019 campaign as the club's top scorer in the Championship with 14, two of which came in an unforgettable 3-2 injury time win against Blackburn Rovers. He scored 32 goals in 122 appearance during his three seasons as the club came so close yet so far in achieving promotion back to the Premier League. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook