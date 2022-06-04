Photo memories of a Leeds United goal machine

Lee Chapman knew how to find the back of the net - scoring 80 goals in 171 appearances for Leeds United during this three seasons with the club. His 12 league goals in the second half of the 1989/90 season helped Leeds win promotion back to the top flight. And 16 league goals - which included hat-tricks against Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon - helped Leeds win the First Division title in 1991/92. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
