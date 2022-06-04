Enjoy these photo memories of Lee Chapman in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Photo memories of a Leeds United goal machine

He was the Leeds United targetman who was not necessarily easy on the eye but hugely effective when it came to scoring goals.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 11:30 am

Lee Chapman knew how to find the back of the net - scoring 80 goals in 171 appearances for Leeds United during this three seasons with the club. His 12 league goals in the second half of the 1989/90 season helped Leeds win promotion back to the top flight. And 16 league goals - which included hat-tricks against Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon - helped Leeds win the First Division title in 1991/92. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Lee Chapman in focus

Lee Chapman in action during the Division One clash against Arsenal at Elland Road in September 1990. The game finished 2-2.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. Lee Chapman in focus

Lee Chapman in action during a Division One clash against Norwich City at Elland Road. The Whites won 3-0.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Lee Chapman in focus

Lee Chapman during the FA Cup third round clash against Barnsley at Oakwell in January 1991.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. Lee Chapman in focus

Lee Chapman during the FA Cup fourth rond clash against Arsenal at Highbury in February 1991.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Photo memoriesLeedsSheffield Wednesday
Next Page
Page 1 of 3