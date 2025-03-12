Leeds United are now just 10 games away from a possible return to the Premier League and despite losing 1-0 at Portsmouth on Sunday, remain in the driving seat for promotion. At the time of writing, they are a point behind league leaders Sheffield United and one point ahead of Burnley in third, with tonight’s visit of Millwall to Elland Road their chance to go top with nine matches left.

Daniel Farke and his squad will be solely focused on each game as it comes but those above the German might be minded to at least put some early summer plans in place, with no time to waste if indeed they are promoted. All three of this season’s newcomers look set to go straight back down as the task of survival becomes harder every year.

It’s a little early for the summer rumour mill to fully kick into gear, but reports are starting to surface, namely links with previous promotion hero Kalvin Phillips. And off the back of that, the YEP has attempted to draw up an early possible starting-XI if - and that’s a big if - top-flight football returns to Elland Road in August.

GK: Illan Meslier Leeds' current No.1 has endured a tough season and was partly to blame to Portsmouth's weekend winner, but Farke has obvious faith in the 25-year-old who holds plenty of Premier League experience. There hasn't yet been any links to a possible replacement so as things stand, he will remain first-choice.

RB: Jayden Bogle 49ers Enterprises haven't really been in the business of buying solely for Championship promotion and Bogle is clearly someone they think can develop in the Premier League. He struggled with an admittedly poor Sheffield United side but it still only 24 and has been outstanding this season.

CB: Joe Rodon Rodon's previous step up to the Premier League never really got going, with minutes hard to come by at Tottenham Hotspur. But Leeds forked out £10m on the Welshman with the aim of giving him top-flight minutes. He's currently playing much like someone too good for the Championship.

CB: Pascal Struijk The Dutchman is currently one of just three squad members who were present the last time Leeds were promoted, the others being Meslier and Patrick Bamford. Reported interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur show how highly regarded the centre-back is, and he is still only 25.

LB: Dennis Cirkin As things stand, Leeds will be looking for a new left-back this summer with Junior Firpo out of contract, having recently signed up to a new agency. The Whites were previously linked with Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin, who is thought to be of interest to several top-flight clubs. The 22-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his own contract this summer, a point at which clubs usually agree fresh terms or cash in while they can.