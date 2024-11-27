A massive fresh boost has been saluted by a Leeds United star.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has saluted a 'massive' fresh Leeds United boost with a rivals warning but personal regret.

Ampadu remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury but the skipper has hailed the importance of Sunday’s thrilling last-gasp 4-3 victory at Swansea City and the character shown by his side to leave with all three points.

The midfielder has reflected on the “phenomenal” scenes talked about in the away end but admitted his regret at being unable to be part of the victory on the pitch due to his injury.

The win took Daniel Farke’s Whites top of the Championship but Leeds dropped back down to fourth place after Tuesday night’s results.

Victory against Wednesday night’s visitors Luton Town would take Leeds top again but Ampadu has warned what it will take to beat the Hatters on the back of their confidence boosting victory against Hull City at the weekend.

Writing in his captain’s column of Wednesday night’s programme, Ampadu declared: “Going away to Swansea is always a difficult match and whilst the game itself didn't go how any of us envisaged beforehand, we were delighted to get a big three points.

“I thought the boys showed tremendous character, especially at the end, after Swansea made it 3-3 so late. To show that spirit and determination, to never give up and go up to the other end and get a winner was massive. I only wish I could have been out there on the pitch. Everyone is talking about how the scenes in the away end were phenomenal."

Looking ahead to the clash against the Hatters, Ampadu warned: “Tonight we have another big test against Luton Town. We know they are a very good team, having been in the Premier League last season. Like ourselves, they will be confident from their win at the weekend, so we need to be at our best to get all three points."