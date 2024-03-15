Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It seems ages ago that we were talking about the game in which Leicester could have gone 12 points clear of Leeds with a victory. It just shows the difference that a few results can make.

Leeds' form in the league has been phenomenal. Obviously there was a slight disappointment with the draw against Huddersfield. But the pace that Leeds have set since the turn of the year and how defensively solid they have been has just been wonderful to watch.

This is a Daniel Farke side looking very much like a Daniel Farke promotion-winning side so there's a hell of a lot to be happy with. That chance of going top is huge from a psychological point of view. It would put the pressure back on Leicester and I absolutely do think Leeds can win the league.

'WONDERFUL': Willy Gnonto, centre, with his Leeds United strike in victory at Championship hosts Sheffield Wednesday. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Points wise, I have always said that until it's mathematically impossible we will still talk about it and Leeds have done their job and now results are going their way too. Leeds have taken 34 points from a last possible 36 and Leicester have got to be very mindful of them. As much as Leicester were looking infallible for large patches of the season, it shows what the Championship is - ultra competitive.

With the three teams that came down, we expected them to be very much in the knockings to be going straight back up. But Leicester have been pegged back over the last four or five games and it just goes to show that they can be beaten.

People have found ways of stopping them, even though they are a wonderfully free scoring creative unit. They will have to be mindful. The fact that they were so far ahead and seemed to be cruising would be a concern for them.

They are a very good team, they've got a very good squad and they've got a very good manager in Enzo Maresca. They've shown over the course of the season that they have been one of, if not the best team. But the form that Leeds have been since the turn of the year has just been phenomenal.

This is the Championship, though, things can soon turn and a case in point is last weekend's defeat for Ipswich Town at Cardiff City. Ninety five minutes in, Ipswich looked set to draw level on points with Leicester before the Leicester game kicked off in the afternoon after Leeds had done their business the night before by winning at Sheffield Wednesday.

From what I have seen, to get promoted out of this division is going to need a level of grit, determination and then a mental and an emotional focus which is really quite a privilege to see when you get teams that are going through that.

Whoever emerges on top of this battle will be one of the very best because the points tally is there for all to see and the consistent points tally between them all is there for all to see. The battle is just fascinating.

Leeds should have too much quality for Millwall on Sunday but in practice and in theory are two different things. Leeds absolutely have the power to beat a Millwall side that have turned a corner under Neil Harris.

The difference in direction that they wanted to go in under former boss Joe Edwards didn't quite work out, even though performances weren't disastrous. They just weren't getting the results. Now under Neil they are getting results and they have shown they can beat very, very good sides and pen back very good sides.

Millwall at Elland Road is always a feisty affair and their fans will be rubbing their hands together hoping to be the first team to beat Leeds in the league this year. Knowing Neil like I do and how competitive he is and how much he will love coming up against Leeds, he will be absolutely mad for it.

Daniel Farke made three changes to his side for last weekend's win at Sheffield Wednesday including Willy Gnonto coming back in for Dan James out wide. The great thing is that Leeds have got real strength in depth now when you can switch out Willy and bring Dan in and when you bring Connor Roberts on.

That's the real kind of pleasure and luxury that Daniel has. It's obviously about using those players as effectively as possible and there was obviously a quick succession of games leading up to the Sheffield Wednesday one.

They've had a nice week now, a bit longer even to get some training in and get some tired bodies back into some decent shape. And maybe Daniel will shake it back up again because you have obviously got an international break coming up as well.

In the battle between Gnonto and James to start, both of them have been tremendously effective. It was a wonderful finish by Willy against Wednesday. Leeds just appear to be a team that's hungry, hungry to start, and when the players are chucked in they take their chances.

We'll finish with a word on Archie Gray who had his 18th birthday this week. He's positively ancient now isn't he. We did a bit on Sky before the Huddersfield game talking about where he could possibly play position-wise, what his traits are and what his real plus points are.

He's naturally a midfielder and he's got everything to play midfield. I just think the Leeds midfield is ticking along nicely at the moment with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev and Archie is doing a very, very good job at right back.