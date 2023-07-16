'Phenomenal' - Leeds United figures hailed as Whites announce Leeds Pride and Cardiff City plans

The 2023 Leeds Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6 and coincide with United’s first fixture of the new Championship season at home to Cardiff City. Now in its 18th year, the parade and day-long event will celebrate both the diversity within the city and also act as an empowering statement of the strengths and also the rights of the city’s LGBT+ community.

Marching Out Together – the official group for Leeds United FC’s LGBT+ fans – will once again be premium sponsors of the event along with the club who were represented by Luke Ayling, Jermaine Beckford and Noel Whelan at last year’s Pride Parade.

Whites chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We are delighted to once again be sponsors for Leeds Pride, which is one of Yorkshire’s biggest celebrations of the LGBT+ community. I want to send my best wishes to everyone at Marching Out Together, and everyone associated with Leeds Pride.

CONTINUED SUPPORT: For Leeds Pride, above, from Leeds United.

"It will be fantastic to see employees and supporters who are not at Elland Road go along and join them during the parade and of course after as the celebrations continue, which will be yet another great opportunity for the Leeds United family to show their support.”

Andrew Tilly, board member at Marching Out Together, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Leeds United will once again be sponsoring Leeds Pride. The club is the highest profile brand in the city and Leeds United choosing to be an active supporter of Leeds Pride – a time of celebration and visibility for the LGBT+ community – Is so very powerful.

"Last year the appearances on the pride parade of Luke Ayling, along with Jermaine Beckford and Noel Whelan had a phenomenal impact. It sent out the strongest message of support for the LGBT+ community from both those individuals and from the club.

“The Leeds Pride parade will be taking place on 6th August this year, and if you are interested in joining the parade along with members of Marching Out Together, please drop us an email

([email protected]). We look forward to seeing you there.

“With thanks as always to those within the club who continue to work throughout the year to challenge homophobia and other forms of discrimination, ensuring everyone can feel safe and welcome

supporting the team we all love.”

United’s season opener against Cardiff will feature promotional support for the annual event including messages on the big screen and LED boards as well as in the matchday programme.

There will also be face painters in attendance who will be following a Pride theme and the club will be welcoming members from Marching Out Together who choose to attend the match pitchside for a photo ahead of the season opener.