Petition started as Leeds United supporter wants Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper honoured

Both Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper have Leeds United contracts that expire at the end of the season

A Leeds United supporter is campaigning for a testimonial match to be held in honour of Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling. Kirsty Fascione, a passionate White, has started a petition on Change.org in an attempt to see the United pair recognised for their achievements at Elland Road.

It is hoped the petition will help to see both Cooper and Ayling granted a testimonial match by the club which could act as something of a send off for the duo, who played a key role in the club's promotion campaign of 2019-20 under Marcelo Bielsa. Of course, Ayling has already played his last competitive game for the Whites.

The full-back joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season this week and with his contract set to expire this summer, he will be ending his seven and a half year association with the club. Cooper's contract is also due to expire in June and while nothing has been announced his future at the club remains uncertain.

Fascione, then, is keen to see supporters given the chance to thank their heroes in an official setting and celebrate their careers with Leeds. At the time of writing the online petition has 84 signatures.

“These two players have not just played for Leeds United; they've lived it - embodying everything that this club stands for," Fascione said. "They deserve recognition that matches their immense contribution to this team's success story.”

Ayling made 268 appearances for the Whites during his time at Elland Road after joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2016. His last outing for the club came on Sunday as Leeds saw off Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Liam Cooper, who has captained Leeds since the 2014-15 campaign, has managed to rack up 277 appearances during his nine and a half seasons at Elland Road.