Peterborough United fire warning shots ahead of Leeds United FA Cup clash
Peterborough United will be flying high in confidence as they approach this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Leeds United at London Road.
Darren Ferguson’s side came from behind twice to beat Derby County 3-2 on New Year’s Day in dramatic circumstances, with Ricky-Jade Jones scoring the winner in the fourth minute of added time.
The win over the Rams not only underlined Peterborough’s League One promotion credentials, establishing themselves in third place, but it extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine games, having last tasted defeat at the start of November. In that time, Peterborough have bagged 24 goals to become one of the most potent teams outside England’s top two divisions.
As such, while they will be underdogs, they may fancy their chances of producing a cup upset on Sunday when they take on Daniel Farke’s Leeds, who have lost their last three on the road after hitting a relatively rough patch but will travel to Cambridgeshire on the back of their morale-boosting 3-0 win over Birmingham City.
Ferguson didn’t make reference to the upcoming clash when speaking on Monday, but he took the opportunity to underline the character and resilience his players possess and will take into the third round tie.
“I’m so proud of the youngest team throughout all the leagues,” Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph. “You’ve seen what they’re about, they are so together and they don’t know when they are beaten. We’ve played two teams that will be up there, and we’ve fought back twice now. It was a much better performance today and I would have been disappointed to draw it never mind lose it. The character the boys have shown is the key to being successful. These lads have got it in abundance.”
He added: “The sacrifices the players have made over the Christmas period, with 12 days on the bounce in with no days off, was why we won today. We looked fresh and fit.”