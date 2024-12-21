Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s continued support of a very special cause for Christmas has been hailed with a final plea to the club’s supporters.

For the sixth successive year, Leeds have again thrown their support behind Mission Christmas in the bid to ensure that children around the city don’t go without gifts and toys.

Designed to help the thousands of children currently living in poverty, Leeds have donated a host of presents to this year’s cause for which the first-team squad have continued their support by making personal cash donations to the annual campaign.

Representatives from Mission Christmas visited Thorp Arch where they met boss Daniel Farke’s squad, with the players handing over the donated items that will make a big difference to children across the city this Christmas.

Delivered by Cash for Kids, ongoing support from the Leeds United fanbase and wider football family continues to spread the festive cheer, meaning more children will have presents to open on Christmas morning.

Lisa Sullivan, charity manager at Cash for Kids, said: “We visited the training ground to meet the players and thank them for their support of Mission Christmas, and also to collect lots and lots of wonderful gifts that the players have kindly sent to us.

“It is an absolute dream come true to have Leeds United supporting us. We know that there are so many amazing causes out there but to have the club supporting us, as a Leeds-based charity, is absolutely fantastic. It means the world to us and to the children that we support to have the club’s continued support.“

“Mission Christmas is our annual campaign to make sure no local child wakes up without a gift on Christmas Day. We are really proud to say that we have already helped 13,000 children, but we still have 3,000 children that need our help and need a gift to open this Christmas.

“We have only got a few days left to do this, so if the wonderful Leeds fans could give us that one extra push and really get behind this and donate cash to us online if they can afford to do so, that would be brilliant and mean we can buy gifts for these 3,000 children that still need one.”

If you would like to find out more or donate to the Mission Christmas campaign, please visit:https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/donate/one-off/mission-christmas-2024-donations-north-west