A perfect Leeds verdict has been delivered looking ahead to the new campaign.

A ‘perfect’ Leeds United verdict has been delivered in predictions for the start of the new 2024-25 campaign.

Leeds are now four weeks away from the beginning of the new Championship season which will see Daniel Farke’s Whites start off with the visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 10.

Four days later, Leeds will then be in Carabao Cup action with another home clash against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, August 14 for a first round fixture picked for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the new season, the bookmakers have now delivered their verdicts on both opening games and they firmly expect Farke’s side to start off with the huge boost of two wins.

Leeds are as short as 3-10 with some firms to beat Portsmouth and no bigger than 2-5 whereas the visitors can be backed at 7-1. The draw is on offer at 4s.

The midweek cup visit of Boro is expected to be somewhat closer but Leeds are still odds-on to win in normal time at no bigger than 4-6. The Riversiders can be backed at 15-4 whilst the draw is available at 3s.

The bookmakers are yet to form full markets for any games further ahead but their long term prediction for Leeds is also as bright as it could be. Farke’s side are clear favourites to win the division at 7-2, comfortably clear of Burnley at 8s.

Luton Town are next at 12s, ahead of four teams at 16-1 in Middlesbrough, Coventry, Norwich City and West Brom. Sheffield United are next at 18s, after which there is a break to Stoke City and Hull City at 25s.