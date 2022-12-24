Pep Guardiola's dismay with ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips 'overweight' on Man City return

England international midfielder Phillips was one of 16 City players representing the club at the World Cup and bagged two outings from the bench as the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals. The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in the last eight defeat to France but was left out of the City squad as Pep Guardiola's side returned to action on Thursday night with a fourth round EFL Cup clash at home to Liverpool. City progressed to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory and next Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Phillips’ former side Leeds is next but Guardiola says the midfielder was not in shape to train or play upon his City return.