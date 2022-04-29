Pep Guardiola reveals key pair will miss Leeds United trip for Manchester City

England international right-back Kyle Walker was forced off injured in the 73rd minute of this month's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola has revealed that the 31-year-old will not be fit to face Leeds.

John Stones lined up at right back in Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid but he too was forced off injured during the first-half and Stones will play no part against the Whites.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at right back for the remainder of City's thrilling 4-3 victory against Spanish giants Real who City will face again next Wednesday at the Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final second leg .

DOUBLE SETBACK: For Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, above, for Saturday evening's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked if Saturday's game was still too soon for Walker, Guardiola said: "Yes. Now I count on the guys that are fit.

"He's injured unfortunately for all of us and for him especially but he has to work to come back as soon as possible and my focus is with the rest of the players."