Pep Guardiola 'so sorry' for ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as January transfer window looms
England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is widely expected to leave the Etihad Stadium next month as boss Pep Guardiola has expressed sympathy for the former Leeds United man.
Phillips has endured a difficult time at Man City since leaving boyhood club Leeds last summer. The 28-year-old looks set to depart, most likely on loan, in the January transfer window due to a lack of involvement and his desire to represent England at UEFA EURO 2024 next summer.
The ex-Leeds man has made just four league appearances this season, all from the substitutes' bench, in addition to a single start in City's League Cup defeat by Newcastle United. Phillips was linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer as speculation surrounding his future began to mount following a disappointing first season in Manchester, although a move did not materialise and the Reds pursued other targets.
Now, it appears Phillips' future will almost certainly lie away from the Etihad Stadium after comments made by Guardiola, in which he has said he feels 'so sorry' for the defensive midfielder, whilst applauding his attitude and application in training.
"I visualise the team and I struggle to see him," Guardiola added in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.
Newcastle appears a possible destination for Phillips, as the north-east club are currently in the midst of a severe injury crisis with as many as ten first-team players out injured, or suspended in summer signing Sandro Tonali's case.
Leeds are unlikely to be able to offer Phillips a plausible exit route, however, as the 28-year-old's current financial package is expected to exceed United's current wage structure at Elland Road, meaning any loan move would require heavy subsidisation by parent club City, while dropping into the Championship would likely hamper Phillips' hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad next summer.