Pep Guardiola outlines Leeds United plan for Manchester City and salutes right back solution

City took on Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Etihad in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg and goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva ensured a thrilling 4-3 victory.

City raced into a 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes via strikes from De Bruyne and Foden but Karim Benzema reduced the deficit and Real continually fought back, Vinicius Jr netting after Foden's effort had made it 3-1.

Bernardo Silva's strike then restored City's two-goal advantage but Benzema struck again from the penalty spot to keep Carlo Ancelotti's men within one goal ahead of next Wednesday's second leg at the Bernabeu.

PROUD: Pep Guardiola, above, had nothing but praise for his Manchester City side following Tuesday night's thrilling 4-3 success against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

But City will firstly head to West Yorkshire to face the Whites at Elland Road on Saturday evening and Guardiola had no complaints with Tuesday's display and is hopeful that City will arrive in decent fettle at Leeds.

The City boss also heaped praise on midfielder Fernandinho who filled in at right back against Real after John Stones was forced off injured in the 36th minute.

First choice right back Kyle Walker also missed the clash due to injury.

“It was a good game of football, both teams have an incredible amount of quality players on the pitch with incredible personality to play,” said Guardiola, as quoted by mancity.com“The result is what it is, we won and now we rest and then it’s Leeds and we are going to travel to Spain next week and try and do a good result.

“I’m not going to complain about the result and I’m not going to complain about the performance - nothing.

“I am so proud and so incredibly happy at the way we performed,

“We did everything we could to win and had courage with and without the ball.

“Now we recover and hopefully arrive quite well for Leeds and then head to Madrid.”

Hailing Fernandinho and also Stones, Guardiola said as quoted by the MEN: “Just say thank you both, John for the effort and Ferna, who has only played once there, in (my) second season at right back.

"It is not easy to control Vinicius he is an outstanding player but he did everything.