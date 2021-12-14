The Whites travel to take on Guardiola's reigning English champions in midweek league action with kick-off is set for 8pm.

City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following a late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola. Pic: Getty

Bielsa's side have enjoyed mixed fortunes this term, seeing a number of injuries hit the squad which has led to some erratic form.

Guardiola, though, has been full of praise for his opposite number and his squad.

“We will need our fans tonight. Leeds are one of the best teams in the Premier League, ” Guardiola wrote in his matchday programme notes ahead of kick-off.

“They play with intensity and have quality in all areas. And in Marcelo Bielsa, they have a special manager who organises his team brilliantly.

“I am under no illusions; this game will be one of the toughest we will play this season.

“I love to watch Leeds play football. They are fast, aggressive and always look to win games. I am excited to play them - it’s always great test whenever you play against one of Bielsa’s teams.

“It will be a completely different task to Saturday’s game against Wolves. They defended really well.