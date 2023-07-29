'Paying off' - Jamie Shackleton on his Leeds United return and what Whites squad is looking like
Shackleton has progressed from United’s Academy to become a dependable member of the club’s first team squad but the versatile midfielder or full back spent last season on loan at Championship side Millwall.
The 23-year-old made 36 league appearances for the Lions as Gary Rowett’s side produced a ninth-placed finish and Millwall will now face Leeds as Championship opponents this season following United’s Premier League relegation last term.
There have already been a whole host of Whites departures this summer but ex-Lions loanee Shackleton is one of the men to return and the midfielder/right back has delivered a glowing verdict of the squad under new boss Daniel Farke upon his return.
“I had a year away at Millwall but it's nice to come back,” said Shackleton to LUTV.
"There's a lot of familiar faces and a couple of new ones as well. But everybody is getting on really well and it's looking like I would say a very talented group and there's a lot of quality but a good bunch of lads as well.”
Shackleton came through the full 90 minutes of Thursday evening’s 2-0 win against pre-season friendly opponents Nottingham Forest and declared: “I feel good. I managed to get 90 minutes which is very important going into that first game. To get through it and feel good was a nice feeling.
"There's ideas that we have got to adapt to and get used to and we are trying to use the games and the training sessions that we have got to work on this and to implement it. I think not all of the time but a lot of the patterns of play on the pitch you can kind of see what we are trying to do. What we are working so hard on through the week in training is paying off.”