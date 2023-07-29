Shackleton has progressed from United’s Academy to become a dependable member of the club’s first team squad but the versatile midfielder or full back spent last season on loan at Championship side Millwall.

The 23-year-old made 36 league appearances for the Lions as Gary Rowett’s side produced a ninth-placed finish and Millwall will now face Leeds as Championship opponents this season following United’s Premier League relegation last term.

There have already been a whole host of Whites departures this summer but ex-Lions loanee Shackleton is one of the men to return and the midfielder/right back has delivered a glowing verdict of the squad under new boss Daniel Farke upon his return.

EMBRACING THE RETURN: Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, centre, pictured battling it out with Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez, left, as Jadon Sancho, right, looks on during this month's pre-season friendly against the Red Devils in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

“I had a year away at Millwall but it's nice to come back,” said Shackleton to LUTV.

"There's a lot of familiar faces and a couple of new ones as well. But everybody is getting on really well and it's looking like I would say a very talented group and there's a lot of quality but a good bunch of lads as well.”

Shackleton came through the full 90 minutes of Thursday evening’s 2-0 win against pre-season friendly opponents Nottingham Forest and declared: “I feel good. I managed to get 90 minutes which is very important going into that first game. To get through it and feel good was a nice feeling.

