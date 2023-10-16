One Leeds United star has been tipped to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad should they reach next summer’s Euro 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Leeds United star has received surprise backing to make next summer’s England squad. The Three Lions are close to booking their spot in next summer’s competition, but they still have business to take care of against Italy on Tuesday before they can start making travel plans for Germany.

Still, Gareth Southgate will already be putting together ideas in his mind over who he wants to take should England qualify, and much will be decided by the form players show between now and the summer. For the most part, Premier League players are likely to get the nod, along with Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, but there could yet be some wildcards in the mix.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s something former Leeds keeper Paul Robinson is banking on, believing a current Whites star has a shot of representing the Three Lions in Germany. According to Robinson, Archie Gray, who has made his big breakthrough at Elland Road this season, could wind up coming under consideration.

The 17-year-old came throug the Leeds academy and has already racked up 11 league appearances, becoming a regular under Daniel Farke this season. Gray could well be part of a promotion challenge at Leeds this term, and a call-up for the Euros would bring back memories of Theo Walcott’s shock World Cup call-up including during his early years.

Speaking about Gray, Robinson told BBC 5 Live: “My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray. Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s. He’s a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months.”