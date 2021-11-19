Paul Merson names one thing that would leave him 'shocked' in Leeds United clash vs Tottenham

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have lost just one of their last five Premier League outings, and sit 15th in the table after a run of three matches without defeat.

For their part, Spurs are under new management, with Antonio Conte having to settle for a 0-0 draw in his first top flight match in the dugout. The north Londoners currently lie ninth in the table, six points off the top four.

But Merson believes that Conte will be able to bank on a newly-revitalised Harry Kane when his side host Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

The England skipper scored seven goals in two matches while away on international duty, and the ex-Arsenal man is expecting the Spurs talisman to add to his single Premier League goal this season at the weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I'd be really shocked if Harry Kane doesn't score in this game.

"The international break was really good for him - it doesn't get any better than seven goals from two games. It could turn out to be the kick-start he needs to get his scoring boots on in the Premier League and the way Leeds United play could also work in his favour.

“I'm going for a 2-0 Tottenham win in Antonio Conte's first home game in charge of the club, with Kane continuing his fine form by scoring both goals.”