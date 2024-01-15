Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has issued a glowing verdict on Leeds United after their comfortable win over Cardiff City. The Whites made the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium amid a backdrop of concern over their away form, but they showed no sign of concern, making easy work of their hosts.

Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter were all on target as Daniel Farke's men won 3-0, keeping the pressure on Ipswich Town and Southampton above. Leeds looked a class above their opponents, as they have a number of times this season, and that has been highlighted by pundit Merson.

“I thought they were outstanding,” Merson said on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday. “They were really good and I was really impressed with them.

“When you watch them like that, you are thinking ‘when they are going to get beaten again?’ It’s the same with Southampton. There’s a big gulf on this league. They have got two good wingers. When Bamford is on song, he’s a good player. Kamara ran the show in midfield.

“The two centre-halves could’ve played with a cigar in. They could’ve. They were absolutely brilliant, Rodon and Ampadu. Too good for this league if I’m being honest. I think they’re miles too good for this league. They [Leeds] have got to keep winning, winning and winning. Cardiff are not the worst team in the world but the gulf was that big it’s like who’s going to drop points now? It’s a bit like Man City when you are Liverpool and Arsenal. You have got to hope these teams have a bad day.”