Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Leeds United clash vs Leicester City - Plus Liverpool, West Ham, and Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa and Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whites picked up a narrow 2-1 win over bottom of the league Norwich City last time out, and are currently three points clear of the relegation zone after 10 matches.

For their part, the Foxes were soundly beaten by a resurgent Arsenal in their last outing, and find themselves 11th in the table, six points off a top four spot.

And with both sides struggling to rekindle their best form at the moment, Merson believes that they may have to settle for a sharing of the spoils on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “I remember this game from last year - Leicester won the match by a 4-1 margin, but Leeds were impressive on the day.

"Leicester are struggling a bit in the Premier League at the moment. They lost to Arsenal last weekend and it now looks like they'll also be out of the Europa League.

“Leeds are also finding it quite difficult in the Premier League. They got a good result against Norwich last week but they weren't particularly impressive.

"Leicester aren't too bad, but I thought they would do better than they are. I see both sides playing out a draw this weekend.”