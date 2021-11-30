Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Leeds United clash vs 'juggernaut' Crystal Palace

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Whites had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate against Brighton on Saturday, with Marcelo Bielsa's men currently lying 17th in the Premier League table as a result.

For their part, Palace suffered a first defeat in five at the hands of Steven Gerrard’s newly-revitalised Aston Villa, and are four points clear of Leeds heading into their trip to Elland Road.

Looking ahead to tonight’s clash, Merson has predicted that the two sides will have to settle for a sharing of the spoils.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Leeds are just floating around at the moment. People keep telling me that they’re playing well, but they aren’t winning matches this season. This game also has an impact on the relegation zone – if Leeds win this game, Newcastle are suddenly further down in the pecking order.

“Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace juggernaut came to a grinding halt against Aston Villa. That was a poor result for Palace, but I think they will eventually bounce back in the Premier League. Crystal Palace are a better team than they were over the weekend, but Leeds could present a determined front.”

Merson has forecast a 1-1 draw.

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 Leeds win, with Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford scoring the goals back in February.