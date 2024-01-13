Paul Merson delivers his Leeds United verdict with season prediction and trio view

Paul Merson has had his say on Leeds United after watching the team's 3-0 win at Cardiff City.

Paul Merson has delivered his verdict on Leeds United with a season prediction and particular Whites trio praise.

Merson took in United's Championship clash at Cardiff City on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and saw Daniel Farke's Whites ease to a 3-0 success through strikes from Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter.

The performance left Merson highly impressed as he predicted a United chase of Southampton to go right down to the wire and picked out Glen Kamara, Summerville and James for particular praise.

Saturday's win left fourth-placed Leeds four points off the Championship's second automatic promotion place, which Southampton moved into through a 4-0 cruise at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town dropped to third - level on points with the Saints - but with the chance to move back into second in Saturday evening's hosting of Sunderland.

Clinton Morrison watched Southampton's win at home to the Owls and declared "Southampton are going up" - but Merson was very taken with Leeds.

"I was very impressed with Leeds, very professional," said Merson on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday. "They had loads more chances but they looked very good.